Cold & rainy in valleys; Heavy mountain snow

A significant winter-like storm will bring more strong winds today along with widespread rain and snow.

Strong winds in Western Utah decreased early this morning as wind advisories expire.

A cold front moves across the area today and valley rain and mountain snow develop this morning, meaning wet weather for much of the day.

Rain will most likely fall toward the tail end of the morning drive. Wet weather is likely a bigger factor for the evening drive.

It will be even colder tomorrow with a mix of rain and snow in valleys on Wednesday.

Things will dry out on Thursday, but getting a lot colder with winter temperatures by the end of the week

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with rain likely. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 50.

Tuesday Night: Rainy & breezy. South winds 15-25 mph. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with a 50% chance of showers. Isolated t-storms possible in the afternoon. Highs: Low 60s.

Tuesday Night: Rain showers likely along with a slight chance of t-storms. SW winds 20-30 mph, gusts up to 40 mph possible in the evening. Lows: Mid 40s.