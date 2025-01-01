Watch Now
Cold start to 2025 in Utah

The new year has gotten off to a cold start in northern Utah. Some snow storms bring the chance for precipitation later on Wednesday night. Morning snow is possible early Thursday.

Salt Lake City:
Wednesday- 41 degree high with clouds and snow possible later in the night.
Thursday- 47 degree high with morning snow showers. Still a cloudy day.

St. George:
Wednesday- High of 53 degrees with lots of clouds in the sky
Thursday- 58 degree high with sunny skies.

