Cold start to a snowy day!

A long-duration storm will move into today and bring widespread rain & snow through Saturday. Another winter storm will move in late Sunday with wet weather expected for President's Day.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & breezy with snow likely by the afternoon. South winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Near 40.

Thursday Night: Rain & snow. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Morning snow changing to a rain/snow mix in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night:  Rain.  Lows:  Near 40.
