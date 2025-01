A cold airmass will stay in place across the area through mid-week. A storm this weekend could bring more snow and likely the coldest temps so far this season!

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Increasing clouds. Highs: Low 30s.



Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 20.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 20s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app