Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cold storm for the last weekend of winter!

Cold storm for the last weekend of winter!- Friday, March 13
Posted
and last updated

The last weekend of winter is off to a warm start! After a few morning clouds, it'll become sunny with temps climbing about 10-15 degrees above average.

The next storm will move across the northern Rockies tomorrow with a trailing cold front sliding across Utah. The northern mountains could get 1-3 inches of snow above 7,000 feet, with rain in the northern valleys. Wet weather is most likely in the afternoon along with a slight chance of isolated t-storms.

Gusty west winds are expected behind the cold front across the northern mountains, SW Wyoming, the W. Uinta Basin, & Castle Country Saturday afternoon & evening.

It'll dry out by Sunday but with cold air spilling in behind the front, temps will drop back down well below average. It won't stay that way for long! A strong ridge of high pressure will help temps climb several degrees each day next week with all-time records for the month of March likely by Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 40s.

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of rain & isolated t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny & much cooler! Highs: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows: Lower 50s.

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Low 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & cooler. Highs: Low 70s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere