Cold storm for the last weekend of winter!

The last weekend of winter is off to a warm start! After a few morning clouds, it'll become sunny with temps climbing about 10-15 degrees above average.

The next storm will move across the northern Rockies tomorrow with a trailing cold front sliding across Utah. The northern mountains could get 1-3 inches of snow above 7,000 feet, with rain in the northern valleys. Wet weather is most likely in the afternoon along with a slight chance of isolated t-storms.

Gusty west winds are expected behind the cold front across the northern mountains, SW Wyoming, the W. Uinta Basin, & Castle Country Saturday afternoon & evening.

It'll dry out by Sunday but with cold air spilling in behind the front, temps will drop back down well below average. It won't stay that way for long! A strong ridge of high pressure will help temps climb several degrees each day next week with all-time records for the month of March likely by Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 40s.

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of rain & isolated t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny & much cooler! Highs: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows: Lower 50s.

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Low 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & cooler. Highs: Low 70s.

