Cold storm moving out

The cold storm that made last week feel like fall is moving its way out of our area this week. Prepare for sunny and warmer weather in the days ahead before another storm brings in precipitation next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high 70.

Tuesday: Another mostly sunny day with the high at 72

Wednesday: Reaches a peak of 75 with mostly sunny skies

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny start to the week with high at 77

Tuesday: Another sunny day peaking at 80

Wednesday: Warm day peaks at 83 degrees with sunny skies

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app