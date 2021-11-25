Cold Turkey Day!

Watch
High pressure will build over Utah today and stay in place through early next week. That'll keep it dry and bring a gradual warming trend. Good news after a very cold start to the day! Otherwise, it'll be a sunny holiday with good driving weather. Unfortunately, valley inversions will develop with increasing haze, especially along the Wasatch Front, Cache Valley, and the Uinta Basin.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thanksgiving: Sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Upper 20s.

Black Friday: Partly cloudy & hazy. Highs: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Thanksgiving: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 30.

Black Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.

