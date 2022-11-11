Cold Veterans Day; Slightly warmer this weekend

High pressure will bring cold and quiet weather to Utah and SW Wyoming today. A weak weather system could bring snow flurries to the mountains this weekend.'

It'll be slightly warmer tomorrow with a few more clouds this weekend.

A weak weather system brushes by Sunday and could bring isolated and VERY LIGHT snow showers to the mountains but there will be no impact in valleys.

Cool and dry weather through most of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Veterans Day: Sunny & cold. Highs: Upper 30s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 20s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Highs: Mid 40s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Veterans Day: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 50s.