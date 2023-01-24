Cold week ahead; Light snow at times

A persistent northwest flow will keep it cold this week. Weak weather systems caught up in the flow will bring periodic light snow through the end of the week.

The weather conditions look nice today, but it will be another very cold day ahead.

Through the second half of the week, it will be mostly cloudy and cold and temperatures will not climb above freezing until the end of the work week.

There's a better chance for snow to hit Utah by early next week!

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & cold. Highs: Near 30.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows: Near 20.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 40s.

Tuesday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Upper 20s.