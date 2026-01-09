Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cold weekend ahead; Inversions developing

Cold weekend ahead; Inversions developing- Friday, January 9
Posted
and last updated

BRRR! Cold air in place behind yesterday's storm will keep it chilly today! Temps in some of the northern & western valleys will struggle to climb above freezing.

Lake effect snow south of the Great Salt Lake will taper off around sunrise, but some roads will still be slick! Gusty winds near the canyons of Washington County will also decrease around sunrise.

High pressure building this weekend will keep it dry, but unfortunately help valley inversions develop. Air quality will decrease over the weekend with a noticeable increase in valley haze by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & colder. Highs: Mid 30s.

Friday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: 15-20.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & breezy. NE winds 15-25 mph in the morning. Highs: Low 40s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 20s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere