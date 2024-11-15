Cold & wet start to the weekend!

Watch Now
South winds ahead of an approaching storm will keep it mild much of the day. Rain & snow are likely by evening & continue through midday Saturday. A break on Sunday, then another storm on Monday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 50s.

Friday Night:  Rain in the evening, then a mix of rain & snow after midnight.  Lows:  Mid 30s.
Saturday:  Cloudy & colder with snow likely in the morning.  Snow mixes with rain before it tapers off in the afternoon.  Highs:  Near 40.
Sunday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Mid 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday:  Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.  Highs:  Near 60.
Friday Night:  Becoming partly cloudy overnight.  Lows:  Mid 30s.
Saturday:  Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.  Highs:  Mid 50s.
Sunday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Mid 50s.
