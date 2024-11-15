Cold & wet start to the weekend!

South winds ahead of an approaching storm will keep it mild much of the day. Rain & snow are likely by evening & continue through midday Saturday. A break on Sunday, then another storm on Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 50s.
Friday Night: Rain in the evening, then a mix of rain & snow after midnight. Lows: Mid 30s.
Saturday: Cloudy & colder with snow likely in the morning. Snow mixes with rain before it tapers off in the afternoon. Highs: Near 40.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs: Near 60.
Friday Night: Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows: Mid 30s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs: Mid 50s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app