Cold & wet start to the weekend!

South winds ahead of an approaching storm will keep it mild much of the day. Rain & snow are likely by evening & continue through midday Saturday. A break on Sunday, then another storm on Monday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 50s.



Friday Night: Rain in the evening, then a mix of rain & snow after midnight. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Cloudy & colder with snow likely in the morning. Snow mixes with rain before it tapers off in the afternoon. Highs: Near 40.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs: Near 60.

Friday Night: Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs: Mid 50s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

