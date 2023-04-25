Cold & wet today; Spring returns tomorrow!

Cold & wet today with most showers tapering off by this afternoon & evening. High pressure will bring much warmer, dry weather for the second half of the week and into the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & colder. Rain & snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs: Low 50s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. North winds 15 to 25 mph near canyons with stronger gusts possible. Highs: Low 70s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.