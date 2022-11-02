Cold, wet weather settles in across Utah

A cold storm system will slowly cross the area through Thursday, bringing widespread rain and snow to Utah and SW Wyoming.

Temperatures will be much lower than they have been for the last few days, so pull out a coat!

Valley rain and mountain snow will begin in Northern Utah this morning then it will spread South later this afternoon.

Heavy snow is expected in the mountains while it will be rainy in Northern Utah for most of the day.

Rain is predicted to turn to snow in the valleys by this evening.

The storm strengthens moving into central and Southern Utah tonight with heavy snow in the mountains tonight and tomorrow.

Utah is drying out by the end of the work week, but we've got to get through this storm first!

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Getting colder with rain & snow likely. 1-3 inches on benches. Afternoon temps: Low to Mid 40s.

Wednesday Night: Snow showers. 1-2 inches on benches, minor accumulation on grassy surfaces in the valley. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Becoming cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. SW winds 15-25 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Low 60s.

Wednesday Night: Colder. Rain likely. Lows: Near 40.