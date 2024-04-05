Watch Now
Cold & wet weekend ahead!

Posted at 5:58 AM, Apr 05, 2024
Gusty winds today ahead of a fast-moving cold front. Valley rain & mtn snow will begin in the west & spread east through this evening. Heavy snow in the mtns Saturday, slushy on the valley floors.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of morning showers, but rain & isolated t-storms are most likely in the afternoon. South winds 10-20 mph, gusts up 35 mph are possible. Temps will hover in the mid 50s through midday, then drop into the low 40s during the afternoon.

Friday Night: Cloudy & colder. Snow mixes with rain in the evening, then changes to snow overnight. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Snow showers & a chance of isolated t-storms. A rain/snow mix by late afternoon will taper off in the evening. Highs: Mid 40s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy, & much cooler. SW winds 15-25 mph. Areas of blowing dust are possible. Highs: Mid 50s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy & cold. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

