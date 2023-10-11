Cold, wet, & windy; Mountain snow expected

A cold storm is going to bring widespread valley rain & mountain snow to northern & central Utah today & Thursday. High pressure building late in the week will bring a gradual drying, warming trend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Cloudy & cooler with rain showers likely. T-storms possible in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 50s.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely along with a chance of t-storms in the evening. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & breezy. West winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 70s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear with NW winds 10-20 mph in the evening. Lows: Upper 40s.

