Cold, wet, & windy; Mountain snow expected

A cold storm is going to bring widespread valley rain & mountain snow to northern & central Utah today & Thursday. High pressure building late in the week will bring a gradual drying, warming trend.
SALT LAKE CITY
Wednesday: Cloudy & cooler with rain showers likely. T-storms possible in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 50s.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely along with a chance of t-storms in the evening. Lows: Near 40.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday: Sunny & breezy. West winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 70s.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear with NW winds 10-20 mph in the evening. Lows: Upper 40s.