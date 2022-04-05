Cold & windy spring storm; Valley snow possible

Spring break is looking more like winter for some of the kids today!

A storm system brushing by Northern Utah and SW Wyoming will bring valley rain and mountain snow early in the day. In some of the heavier showers, snow is falling down to the valley floor. Any accumulation would mainly be on grassy surfaces. Most precipitation will taper off by early afternoon.

Strong winds out of the West to Northwest will continue through the afternoon. These could cause areas of blowing dust, or even blowing snow over the Northern Mountains. Winds will weaken this evening as the storm moves away.

It'll be cool again Wednesday, but high pressure will bring warmer, dry weather for the second half of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Rain in the morning, likely changing to snow between 9am and noon, and then ending by early afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. NW winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Near 50.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy & colder. Winds becoming North at 10-20 mph. Lows: Low 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Low 80s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear & cooler. Near the canyons, North winds 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph. Lows: Mid 40s.