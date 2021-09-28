Colder fall weather is making a come-back!

A strong cold front will cross the area today and tonight bringing showers, gusty winds and much colder temperatures. The best chance of wet weather will be south of Interstate 80. Light amounts of high elevation mountain snow are possible. Showers are most likely to linger over the mountains and SE Utah Wednesday. A gradual warming trend is expected Thursday into the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & cooler with a 20% chance of rain in the morning. NW winds 10-20 mph late morning through evening. Afternoon temps: Low to Mid 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain showers. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny with patchy smoke in the afternoon. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 80s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain showers. Lows: Mid 50s.