Colder, wet, and windy today!

A cold spring storm will bring more rain and snow to northern and central Utah today. Strong winds are expected across much of eastern Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Cloudy & colder with rain showers in the morning, then rain & snow likely in the afternoon & early evening. PM t-storms are possible. NW winds 10 to 20 mph. Highs: Low 50s.

Tuesday Night: Rain & snow showers ending. Mostly cloudy & colder. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & breezy. SW winds 15 to 25 mph. Highs: Mid 70s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening then clear & cold overnight. Lows: Low 40s.