Colder & wet today; A break tomorrow

A slow-moving storm will bring valley rain & mountain snow today & early tomorrow. After a brief break late Tuesday & Wednesday, another storm will move in Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow will mix in at times. Highs: Upper 40s.

Monday Night: Rain likely. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Cloudy & cooler with rain likely. Highs: Mid 50s.

Monday Night: Showers in the evening, then clearing off overnight. Lows: Mid 30s.

