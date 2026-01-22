Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Weather

Actions

Colder, wet weather is on the way!

Colder, wet weather is on the way!- Thursday, January 22
Posted
and last updated

Dry & hazy today, but get ready for some changes! Light valley rain & mtn snow expected in Central & Southern on Friday. A dry cold front will bring colder temps & better air quality this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with widespread haze. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 60. .

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere