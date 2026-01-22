Colder, wet weather is on the way!

Dry & hazy today, but get ready for some changes! Light valley rain & mtn snow expected in Central & Southern on Friday. A dry cold front will bring colder temps & better air quality this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with widespread haze. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 60. .

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.

