Colder, wet weather is on the way!

Dry & hazy today, but get ready for some changes! Light valley rain & mtn snow expected in Central & Southern on Friday. A dry cold front will bring colder temps & better air quality this weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY
Thursday: Partly cloudy with widespread haze. Highs: Mid 40s.
Thursday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows: Upper 20s.
ST. GEORGE
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 60. .
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.
