Communities across Utah brace for extreme weather

Across the state of Utah, many residences saw a lot of weather throughout Saturday.

From storms in Utah County to downpours near Brigham City, and even farther north at Bear Lake, thunderstorms brought down lots of precipitation. (Watch the video above to see some of the viewer footage sent in from across the state.)

But from Utah’s northern border to the southern part of the state, Iron County was again hit the hardest.

READ: 200 SUU students displaced from flooding; Iron County declares emergency

“You know, there is a lot of damaged properties, but we’re holding in there,” Iron County Commissioner Paul Cozzens said. “There’s parts of Enoch that got about an inch and a half.”

Areas of Enoch, Cedar City and Enterprise saw lots of downpours throughout the day.

In some areas, standing water reached 2 to 3 feet deep as streets throughout the area were covered in muddy water.

But more precipitation is on the way, so residents, along with Cozzens, rushed together to start filling sandbags.

“We’ve got another cell from the east coming in, it looks like, and those that are worried, we want to have sandbags for them,” Cozzens said. “We just appreciate our neighboring counties in helping out… I think Cedar City also just got some sandbags from northern Utah full.”

The county got support from many places, including their neighbors to the south in Washington County, which donated 15,000 sandbags. The company Sun Roc donated the sand to fill them up.

The word was put out and hundreds showed up to fill those bags. Cozzens operated a backhoe to transport sand so others could fill the bags.

He and his fellow residents say each other’s support and effort are getting them through all the storms that continue to damage property there.

“The minute you put the word out… There’s hundreds of people," he said. "It's just the way that it is. It's really heartwarming to see the volunteerism and the charity and giving that everybody has.”