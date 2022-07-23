Comparing Utah's current temperatures to 50 years ago

July is on track to be the hottest month on record for Salt Lake City by a wide margin — and the previous record holder was one year ago.

Comparing average July temperatures over the past 10 years with the temperatures in 1937-1946, we found Salt Lake City is six degrees warmer in July on average — going from 77 to 83 degrees.

We also compared the temperature records of four major Western cities

We use 1937 because that is the first year that one of the cities we tested, Las Vegas, has recorded temperatures with the National Weather Service.

Salt Lake City's 83-degree contemporary average is the same as St. George’s average from 1937-1946.

See the video above for more comparisons.