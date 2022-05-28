Cool and wet weekend

A couple of cool fronts move through the state for the weekend. This will provide active weather for northern, central and eastern Utah. Scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible through the holiday weekend and into Monday.

Blustery conditions will persist for the south but most of southern Utah will stay dry. Snow is expected for the mountains with a possibility of 2-7 inches of accumulations. Warmer and drier conditions returns by the middle of the next week.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Scattered rain and isolated t-storms. Highs: Upper 60s.

Saturday Night: Rain. Lows: Mid 40s.

Sunday: More rain and cooler. Highs: Near 60.

St. George

Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Low 90s

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: near 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: Low 80s.