Cool and wet weekend ahead

Only a slight chance for isolated showers today but a bigger threat for scattered rain and thunderstorms tomorrow. A cool front will move in late Sunday through Monday bringing the moisture and cooler temps.
It will feel more spring like next week with a chance of rain each day.
Salt Lake City
Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs: Low 80s.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.
Sunday: Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs: Mid 80s.
St. George
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 90s.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 60s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 80s.