Cool and wet weekend ahead

Only a slight chance for isolated showers today but a bigger threat for scattered rain and thunderstorms tomorrow. A cool front will move in late Sunday through Monday bringing the moisture and cooler temps.

It will feel more spring like next week with a chance of rain each day.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs: Low 80s.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

Sunday: Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs: Mid 80s.