Cool, but clear weather this weekend

A cool front will continue tracking through the state on Saturday bringing some brief morning showers across Eastern Utah. However, the storm moves on allowing skies to clear and dry conditions to persist through the rest of the weekend.

Afternoon highs will be cooler with mostly sunny skies. High pressure builds in allowing an inversion to set up across the Wasatch Front and Cache Valley. Haze will increase as no big storms push through the region over the next few days

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 40s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 20s.

Sunday: Sunny and cooler. Highs: Upper 30s

St. George

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 30s