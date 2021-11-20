Cool but clear with brief morning showers

A cool front will continue tracking through the state on Saturday bringing some brief morning showers. However, the storm moves on allowing skies to clear and dry conditions to persist through the rest of the weekend. Afternoon highs will be below normal and overnight temperatures below freezing. A weak storm is expected on Wednesday with some minor impacts for Thanksgiving travel.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 40s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 30.

Sunday: Sunny and cooler. Highs: Low 40s

St. George

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 30s