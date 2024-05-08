Cool today, but temps will start to bounce back!

It'll gradually warm up through the weekend. Isolated showers & t-storms will still pop up, mainly over the mountains. Downslope & canyon winds are expected across N. Utah Thursday & Friday mornings.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain & snow showers in the morning. Highs: Low 50s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & cooler with canyon winds decreasing. Highs: Near 70.

Wednesday Night: Becoming cloudy. NE winds 10-20 mph, gusting near 50 mph near the canyons. Lows: Near 50.