Cool & wet today; Drying out tomorrow

It's a good idea to grab an umbrella!

Widespread valley rain and mountain snow showers are expected today. Most snow will be above 7,000 feet with several inches possible in the Southern Mountains and Western Uintas by 6 am Wednesday. Other areas will get lighter amounts.

Wet weather is most likely across much of the state from late morning through afternoon. There's also a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms. It'll dry out on Wednesday, but another storm will bring more showers on Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler. A slight chance of showers early on, but rain will be most likely from late morning through early evening along with a slight chance of thunderstorms. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 60.

Tuesday Night: Rain in the evening, then showers decrease overnight. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler. Rain showers most likely in the morning, but still possible through the afternoon. Highs: Low 60s.

Tuesday Night: Showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows: Mid 40s.