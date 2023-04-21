Cool & wet today; Warmer this weekend

Get ready for more valley rain and mountain snow in Northern Utah, while mild weather is expected across the south. Warmer and dry this weekend before more storms move in early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Cloudy & cool with a mix of rain & snow showers in the morning. Rain is most likely in the afternoon. Highs: Near 50.

Friday Night: Rain the evening, then decreasing overnight. Lows: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Highs: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & mild. Highs: Near 80.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 70s

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Low 80s.