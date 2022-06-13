Cool, wet, & windy today; Hot again later this week

Mother Nature will take care of the air conditioning today!

A strong cold front will move across the area through tonight, bringing much cooler temperatures. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected, mainly across the north. Strong, gusty winds will develop across parts of Southern and Eastern Utah from late morning through this evening. Precipitation and winds will die down this evening.

High pressure will return by the middle of the week, bringing more hot weather.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Showers & isolated t-storms most likely in the morning, but still possible in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy & much cooler today. Highs: Upper 60s.

Monday Night: Showers & t-storms taper off in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & breezy. SW winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.