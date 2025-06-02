Watch Now
Cooler in the north; Southern UT stormy

Widespread showers & t-storms are expected across Southern Utah. Storms could bring heavy rain & an increased chance of flash flooding. Cooler & mostly dry across the north today.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Slight chance of a few morning showers before 9 am. Then becoming mostly sunny & cooler. Highs: Near 80.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Mostly cloudy & cooler. Showers & t-storms are most likely in the morning, but still possible in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 90.

Monday Night: Becoming partly cloudy with showers decreasing overnight. Lows: Upper 60s.

