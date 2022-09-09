Cooler & smoky; Southern storms this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Sunny & cooler with areas of smoke. Highs: Mid 80s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear & smoky. Lows: Upper 50s.
Saturday: Sunny with areas of smoke. Highs: Mid 80s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers & t-storms, mainly after midnight. Areas of smoke. Lows: Mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers & t-storms, some of which could bring heavy rain. Highs: Upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Mid 90s.