Cooler & smoky; Southern storms this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & cooler with areas of smoke. Highs: Mid 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear & smoky. Lows: Upper 50s.

Saturday: Sunny with areas of smoke. Highs: Mid 80s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers & t-storms, mainly after midnight. Areas of smoke. Lows: Mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers & t-storms, some of which could bring heavy rain. Highs: Upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Mid 90s.