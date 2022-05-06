Watch
Cooler this weekend; Showers by Mother's Day

Posted at 5:27 AM, May 06, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Highs: Upper 70s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows: Upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & cooler. Highs: Upper 60s.

Mother's Day: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Rain is most likely Sunday night. Highs: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s.

Saturday: Sunny & breezy. SW winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Near 90.

Mother's Day: Sunny, breezy, & cooler. SW winds increasing to 20-30 mph by evening, gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Highs: Low 90s.

