Cooler today; Isolated storms in the south

Posted

Sunny & cooler across the north today; great news if you're working outside!

Isolated showers & t-storms are possible across the south and could lead to flash flooding in the typical trouble spots like slot canyons. Gusty winds could be a bigger impact than rainfall. Storms become more widespread & spread north on Wednesday & Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny. NW winds 5-10 mph. Highs: Mid 70s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear & cool. Lows: Lower 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of PM showers & t-storm. Highs: Low 90s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms. Lows: Near 70.

