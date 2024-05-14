Cooler today; More PM T-storms possible

A couple weak storm systems will keep it unsettled through Wednesday. It'll be slightly cooler with isolated to scattered showers & t-storms possible. Warmer, dry weather is expected late in the week.
SALT LAKE CITY
Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers & t-storms possible in the afternoon. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 70s.
Tuesday Night: Becoming mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday: Sunny & very warm. Highs: Low 90s.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 60s.