Cooler today; More PM T-storms possible

Posted at 5:35 AM, May 14, 2024
A couple weak storm systems will keep it unsettled through Wednesday. It'll be slightly cooler with isolated to scattered showers & t-storms possible. Warmer, dry weather is expected late in the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers & t-storms possible in the afternoon. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 70s.

Tuesday Night: Becoming mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & very warm. Highs: Low 90s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 60s.

