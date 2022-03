SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler. Slight chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs: Near 50.

Wednesday Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy. NE winds near the canyons increasing to 20-30 mph by evening. 45 mph gusts possible. Highs: Near 70.

Wednesday Night: Becoming clear and colder. Lows: Near 40.