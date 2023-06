A cold front stalled across N. Utah will keep it cool with a slight chance of showers & t-storms early in the day. Gusty winds will linger across the south. Warm & dry later this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & cooler with isolated showers & t-storms in the morning. Highs: Low 70s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & breezy. SW winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Near 90.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s.