A splitting storm system will bring cooler weather today. Temperatures will run close to average for the next few days, but a stronger storm will bring colder, wet weather later this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly sunny. NW winds 5-10 mph. Highs: Upper 60s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.