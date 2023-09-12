Watch Now
Cooler, wet weather on tap this week!

A cooler and wetter weather pattern is moving into Utah.
Posted at 6:05 AM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 08:46:28-04

Get ready for late summer storms! Widespread cool & wet weather is expected through late week, especially across Southern & Eastern Utah. Warmer, dry conditions are expected this weekend.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 80s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy & slightly cooler. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 90. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% Chance of showers & t-storms. Lows: Mid 60s.

