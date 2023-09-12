Cooler, wet weather on tap this week!

Get ready for late summer storms! Widespread cool & wet weather is expected through late week, especially across Southern & Eastern Utah. Warmer, dry conditions are expected this weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 80s.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy & slightly cooler. Lows: Near 60.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers &
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 90.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% Chance of showers & t-storms. Lows: Mid 60s.