Cooler, wet, & windy today!

Posted at 5:49 AM, Apr 19, 2022
Yesterday was warm, but get ready for wet and windy weather today!

A cold front will move through this afternoon and evening, bringing cooler temperatures, strong winds at times, and precipitation across the north.

The strongest winds will be across Central & Southern Utah where strong cross winds and blowing dust could make travel difficult. Valley rain and mountain snow are most likely across the north this evening. There could be 1-4 inches of snow above 6,500 feet. Winds and precipitation will taper off overnight.

High pressure will bring mild weather during the middle of the week before a stronger, colder storm moves in on Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler. NW winds 10-20 mph late morning through afternoon. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon, rain is most likely by early evening. Afternoon temps: Low 60s.

Tuesday Night: Rain decreasing, then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. SW winds 15-25 mph, gusting near 45 mph in the afternoon and evening. Highs: Mid 80s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Winds decreasing overnight. Lows: Near 50.

