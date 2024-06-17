Watch Now
Cooler & windy behind a cold front today.

Posted at 6:06 AM, Jun 17, 2024

A strong, dry cold front will cross the area today. Gusty winds will be possible in Castle Country & across Southern UT where fire danger will be high. Cooler tomorrow, then warming up mid-week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with slight chance of PM showers. NW winds 20-30 mph this afternoon. Highs: Upper 70s.

Monday Night:  Partly cloudy & cooler.  Lows:  Mid 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Monday:  Sunny with patchy smoke.  Highs:  Upper 90s.
Monday Night:  Mostly clear with areas of blowing dust.  NW winds 10-20 mph.  Lows:  Near 60.

    




    
    
    
