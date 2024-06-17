Cooler & windy behind a cold front today.

A strong, dry cold front will cross the area today. Gusty winds will be possible in Castle Country & across Southern UT where fire danger will be high. Cooler tomorrow, then warming up mid-week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with slight chance of PM showers. NW winds 20-30 mph this afternoon. Highs: Upper 70s.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy & cooler. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny with patchy smoke. Highs: Upper 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear with areas of blowing dust. NW winds 10-20 mph. Lows: Near 60.