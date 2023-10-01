Cooler with more rain

A break from the rain briefly with more rain expected Sunday night through Tuesday. A cold front continues to track through the state bringing showers across the east with thunderstorm expected for the Wasatch Front on Monday. After Tuesday, sunny weather returns and warmer temps.
Salt Lake City
Sunday: Scattered afternoon showers. Highs: Upper 60s.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.
Monday. More rain and thunderstorms. Highs: Upper 50s.
St. George
Sunday: Partly cloudy Highs: Low 70s.
Sunday Night: Rain showers. Lows: Low 50s.
Monday: Sunny Highs: Low 70s.