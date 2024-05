One more weather system will cross Utah today and bring a chance of more showers & t-storms, mainly over the mountains east of I-15. High pressure will build Thu & Fri, bringing warmer weather.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & slightly cooler. Highs: Low 70s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear & breezy. NE winds 15-25 mph in the evening. Lows: Near 60.