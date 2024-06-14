Watch Now
Cooling trend this weekend!

Posted at 5:58 AM, Jun 14, 2024

It's going to be a hot day, but not to the extreme as the last few days! Temps will gradually drop this weekend. A strong cold front will bring a major cool-down by early next week!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming sunny after morning clouds. Highs: Mid 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 101.

Friday Night:  Clear.  Lows:  Lower 70s.
Saturday:  Sunny & very hot.  Highs:  Near 105.
Sunday:  Sunny & hot.  Highs:  Near 101.

    




    
    
    
