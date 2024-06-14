Cooling trend this weekend!

It's going to be a hot day, but not to the extreme as the last few days! Temps will gradually drop this weekend. A strong cold front will bring a major cool-down by early next week!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming sunny after morning clouds. Highs: Mid 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 101.



Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

Saturday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 105.

Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 101.