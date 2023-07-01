Cranking up the heat

High pressure strengthening through the weekend which means warmer temps leading up to the 4th. Conditions stay dry throughout the state for the holiday weekend.
A weak front moves in for Tuesday which could bring breezy conditions for your 4th of July fireworks.
Firework safety will be a concern with those winds on Tuesday and temperatures will drop by Wednesday.
Salt Lake City
Saturday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Low 90s.
Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 60.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.
St. George
Saturday: Sunny and hot. Highs: Near 105.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.
Sunday: Sunny and very hot. Highs: Near 107.