Cranking up the heat

High pressure strengthening through the weekend which means warmer temps leading up to the 4th. Conditions stay dry throughout the state for the holiday weekend.

A weak front moves in for Tuesday which could bring breezy conditions for your 4th of July fireworks.

Firework safety will be a concern with those winds on Tuesday and temperatures will drop by Wednesday.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Low 90s.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 60.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.