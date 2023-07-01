Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cranking up the heat

Posted at 9:04 AM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 11:04:02-04

High pressure strengthening through the weekend which means warmer temps leading up to the 4th. Conditions stay dry throughout the state for the holiday weekend.

A weak front moves in for Tuesday which could bring breezy conditions for your 4th of July fireworks.

Firework safety will be a concern with those winds on Tuesday and temperatures will drop by Wednesday.

Salt Lake City
Saturday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Low 90s.
Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 60.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

St. George
Saturday: Sunny and hot. Highs: Near 105.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.
Sunday: Sunny and very hot. Highs: Near 107.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere