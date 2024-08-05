Cranking up the heat this week

High pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern as afternoon highs become dangerously hot. Excess Heat Warnings in place for most of the Wasatch Front until Tuesday. Limit your time outdoors during the afternoon hours. A few isolated mountain showers are expected today and Tuesday. Cooler temps are expected by the weekend.

Salt Lake City

Tuesday: Smoky sunshine and hot. Highs: Near 101.

Tuesday Night: Clear: Low: Low 70s.

Wednesday. Smoky sunshine. Highs: Near 103.