One storm down, another coming Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — There will be little time off between storms across northern Utah as another system is forecast to bring more snow to the area late Sunday.

The new storm will bring snow across the central and southern Wasatch Front, with valleys possibly recording another 2-4 inches and the mountains getting close to a foot of snow.

Due to the new snowfall, Monday morning's commute will be a particular problem for drivers in Salt Lake, Tooele, and Utah counties.

Temperatures will remain below normal with scattered snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow. Highs: Near 40.

Sunday Night: Snow. Lows: Upper 20s.

Monday: Morning snow. Highs: Upper 30s.