Windy, cooler ahead of beautiful weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Some big changes are ahead, but all leading to a beautiful weather weekend.

Things will get windier and cooler on Thursday as a cold front slides into the state during the morning hours.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon in northern Utah. While northeast Utah and southwest Wyoming will get gusty winds along the Wasatch Front.

Friday morning will see much colder temperatures as a hard freeze watch goes into effect. Temperatures are expected to drop 15-20 degrees on Friday afternoon.