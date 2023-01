Extremely cold again today with dangerously low wind chills in some areas. High pressure will keep it dry with a gradual warming trend for the rest of week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & cold. Highs: Low 20s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy & cold. Lows: Near 15.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 40s.

Tuesday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.