Dangerous heat building across Utah this week

SALT LAKE CITY — A heat wave settling in across the Western U.S. will slowly build across Utah this week, bringing dangerously hot conditions.

Excessive heat watches and warnings were put in place for many cities across Utah. Southern Utah is currently under a heat warning through Friday while heat watches will be in place from Wednesday through Friday across central and northern Utah.

In southern Utah, the heat wave has already arrived. Temperatures were in the triple digits Sunday, reaching just over 110 degrees at the peak point of the day.

On Monday, St. George is predicted to experience a high temperature of 109 degrees, while Kanab is not far behind at 105 degrees.

The National Weather Service says triple digit conditions will persist through Friday and impact popular summer recreation areas including Zion National Park, Glen Canyon and Lake Powell.

Heat will slowly build in northern, central and western Utah, with triple-digit temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees expected to settle in from Wednesday through Friday.

The high ridge of pressure bringing the hot weather will stick around all week, with no relief in sight until early next week.

NWS called the heat wave "deadly," saying the length of warm overnight temperatures will cause heat stress for people without adequate cooling access.

Experts expect dozens of daily record-high temperatures to be broken during the heat wave.

On Sunday, Las Vegas hit an all-time record high at 120 degrees, NWS reported. The temperature broke the previous record of 117 degrees, which was hit most recently in 2021.